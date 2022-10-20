Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Upgraded to Outperform by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $513.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LMT. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an underperform rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a sector perform rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $454.08.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock opened at $439.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.37. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.2% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 56.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $5,833,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

