Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $170.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $225.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Veeva Systems to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $220.64.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Veeva Systems stock opened at $156.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.93. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $327.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,260 shares of company stock worth $3,401,497. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 5.2% during the second quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

