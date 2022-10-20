Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VEOEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Veolia Environnement in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Veolia Environnement in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.75.

VEOEY opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. Veolia Environnement has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.98.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

