Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $265.00 at Piper Sandler

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $256.39.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock opened at $211.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 124.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,473,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,651,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,455 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,353 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,156,788,000 after acquiring an additional 816,066 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,987,000 after acquiring an additional 621,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $121,152,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.