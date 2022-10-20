FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Downgraded to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $48.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on FB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on FB Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial downgraded FB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on FB Financial to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.20.

NYSE:FBK opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $36.09 and a twelve month high of $48.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.47. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.02.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 25.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in FB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $642,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in FB Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 148,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,664,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in FB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $7,844,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in FB Financial by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

