Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £128 ($154.66) to £136 ($164.33) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £156 ($188.50) to £158 ($190.91) in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14,175.00.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

PDYPY opened at $59.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.15. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $43.71 and a 52-week high of $101.08.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

