Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $234.95.

NYSE:LOW opened at $183.94 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $114.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.63.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,788,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,021,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

