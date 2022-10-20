Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Raymond James currently has $99.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.20.

NYSE BAH opened at $98.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.62. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $101.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.66.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.26%.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,855.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,969 shares in the company, valued at $947,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $475,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,948 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,699.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,159,855.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,693 shares of company stock worth $4,117,799. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,570.9% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 864,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,088,000 after purchasing an additional 831,832 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at about $56,664,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 166.6% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 900,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,077,000 after purchasing an additional 562,566 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,615,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,877,000 after purchasing an additional 386,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,648,000 after purchasing an additional 360,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

