ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Upgraded to Outperform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair raised ShotSpotter from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Lake Street Capital upgraded ShotSpotter from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ShotSpotter from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

ShotSpotter Price Performance

SSTI stock opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.68. ShotSpotter has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $40.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ShotSpotter ( NASDAQ:SSTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). ShotSpotter had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $20.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ShotSpotter will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $122,302.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,053 shares in the company, valued at $16,762,494.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $260,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,147,741.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $122,302.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,762,494.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,393 shares of company stock worth $450,439 over the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in ShotSpotter by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 51,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in ShotSpotter in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ShotSpotter by 23.3% in the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,254,000 after buying an additional 192,776 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ShotSpotter by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ShotSpotter by 92.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About ShotSpotter

(Get Rating)

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.