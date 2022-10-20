ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Upgraded to Outperform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair raised ShotSpotter from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Lake Street Capital upgraded ShotSpotter from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ShotSpotter from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
ShotSpotter Price Performance
SSTI stock opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.68. ShotSpotter has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $40.68.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $122,302.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,053 shares in the company, valued at $16,762,494.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $260,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,147,741.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $122,302.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,762,494.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,393 shares of company stock worth $450,439 over the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in ShotSpotter by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 51,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in ShotSpotter in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ShotSpotter by 23.3% in the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,254,000 after buying an additional 192,776 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ShotSpotter by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ShotSpotter by 92.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.
About ShotSpotter
ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.
