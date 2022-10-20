Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded to “Outperform” by KGI Securities

KGI Securities upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NFLX. Atlantic Securities upgraded Netflix from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Netflix from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $323.69.

Netflix Trading Up 13.1 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $272.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.19. The firm has a market cap of $121.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 483.3% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

