Transocean (NYSE:RIG) PT Lowered to $3.30

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $4.20 to $3.30 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Transocean from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays raised shares of Transocean from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of Transocean from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Transocean from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.16.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $3.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.49. Transocean has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.75.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Transocean had a negative net margin of 25.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Transocean by 17.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,274 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Transocean by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 304,535 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Transocean by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,543 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Transocean by 285.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,536 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Transocean by 10.7% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,106 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

