Mizuho Lowers Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $90.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Mizuho from $150.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMAT. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.28.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $77.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.00 and its 200-day moving average is $100.65. The stock has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.52. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $167.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.