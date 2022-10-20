GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) PT Lowered to $60.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.98% from the company’s previous close.

GFS has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

NASDAQ GFS opened at $52.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.45 and a 200-day moving average of $52.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 78.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the third quarter worth $2,040,000. Capital CS Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.4% during the third quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter worth $807,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter worth $31,000. 14.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

