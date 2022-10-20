IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) PT Lowered to $450.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $525.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $479.38.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX opened at $335.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $349.37 and a 200-day moving average of $381.36. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $672.93. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 104.47%. The company had revenue of $860.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

