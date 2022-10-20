G.R. (Bob) Mac Dougall Acquires 2,400 Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Stock

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) Director G.R. (Bob) Mac Dougall purchased 2,400 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$20.84 per share, with a total value of C$50,016.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$357,155.92.

Parex Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TSE:PXT opened at C$20.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 3.92. Parex Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$18.20 and a 52 week high of C$30.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.12.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$572.13 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Parex Resources Inc. will post 8.5200004 earnings per share for the current year.

Parex Resources Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on PXT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Haywood Securities cut their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$45.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Parex Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.43.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

