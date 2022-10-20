Paul A. Sanford Sells 373 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cigna Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $293.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $288.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $300.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 116.7% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 178.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Cigna by 6,200.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.