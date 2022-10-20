Insider Selling: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CFO Sells $128,653.65 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 95,299 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $128,653.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 492,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of LDI stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $429.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.85. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $8.89.
loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $308.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.13 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. Research analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on loanDepot to $3.25 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.41.
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
