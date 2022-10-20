Barclays Lowers Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $45.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.73% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.55.
Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 240.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $80.13.
In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $193,816.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,408,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $209,088.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 941,865 shares in the company, valued at $39,953,913.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $193,816.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,408,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,029 shares of company stock worth $2,639,297. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.
Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.
