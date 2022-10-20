Barclays Lowers Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $45.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.55.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 240.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $80.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.76 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $193,816.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,408,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $209,088.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 941,865 shares in the company, valued at $39,953,913.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $193,816.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,408,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,029 shares of company stock worth $2,639,297. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.