BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT Lowered to $18.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 39.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BIGC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.63.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. BigCommerce has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $64.14.

Insider Activity

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.16 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 62.59% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 20,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $409,846.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 20,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $409,846.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 148,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $3,051,915.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,927 shares of company stock worth $4,219,192 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $559,000. CWM LLC grew its position in BigCommerce by 54.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BigCommerce by 35.9% in the first quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 32.5% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BigCommerce

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.