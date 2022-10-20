Raymond James Lowers NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) to Outperform

Raymond James cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $42.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NGM. Piper Sandler downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NGM stock opened at $3.69 on Monday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.08. The company has a market capitalization of $296.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Activity at NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 196.39% and a negative return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $8.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David V. Goeddel purchased 50,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $413,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 38.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NGM Biopharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 315.7% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $115,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

