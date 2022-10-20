Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $88.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.47% from the stock’s current price.

CL has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.07.

CL opened at $71.75 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.98 and a 200-day moving average of $77.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

