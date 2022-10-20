Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $115.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.2 %

IFF stock opened at $92.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $83.14 and a 52 week high of $155.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.60%.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 29,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

