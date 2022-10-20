JMP Securities Lowers Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target to $100.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $120.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 188.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GSHD. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. William Blair cut Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.25.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Up 5.1 %

GSHD stock opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.18. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.30, a P/E/G ratio of 602.25 and a beta of 1.18. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $175.71.

Insider Activity

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 52,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $3,131,265.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,850,942.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 52,786 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $3,131,265.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,942.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 3,844 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $232,677.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,954,735.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,645 shares of company stock valued at $14,998,994 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 176,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $5,113,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

