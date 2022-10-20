BTIG Research Trims EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Target Price to $198.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $248.00 to $198.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.40.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $142.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.92. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $137.47 and a 1 year high of $229.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

