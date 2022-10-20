Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Lowered to $73.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FIVN. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Five9 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.05.

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $55.59 on Tuesday. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $168.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $196,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at $874,574.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $74,406.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $196,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at $874,574.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,555 shares of company stock worth $3,395,470. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Five9

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Five9 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,782,000 after purchasing an additional 221,679 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,763,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,720,000 after purchasing an additional 60,982 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,538,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,213,000 after purchasing an additional 315,440 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Five9 by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,519,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,491,000 after purchasing an additional 19,821 shares during the period.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also

