Calix (NYSE:CALX) PT Raised to $70.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.60.

Shares of CALX opened at $60.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.69. Calix has a 1-year low of $31.59 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.65.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Calix had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $202.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $2,037,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,740,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Calix news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $2,037,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,740,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,050 over the last quarter. 16.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Calix by 31.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calix by 865.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Calix by 43.4% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Calix by 34.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

