Cowen Trims Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price to $195.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price cut by Cowen from $214.00 to $195.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $175.60.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $115.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.16, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after buying an additional 57,043,701 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

