argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to $469.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $461.00 to $469.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.99% from the company’s previous close.

ARGX has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $427.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of argenx from €400.00 ($408.16) to €425.00 ($433.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $460.00 to $471.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.07.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $360.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $370.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.97. argenx has a 1-year low of $249.50 and a 1-year high of $403.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 0.86.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($3.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.76) by $0.95. argenx had a negative net margin of 538.17% and a negative return on equity of 49.45%. The firm had revenue of $85.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that argenx will post -15.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,377,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,237,000 after buying an additional 182,835 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,974,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,680,000 after buying an additional 294,228 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,545,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,456,000 after buying an additional 527,812 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 739,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,138,000 after buying an additional 79,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 587,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,245,000 after buying an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

