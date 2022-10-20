Needham & Company LLC Raises DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Price Target to $19.00

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DZS from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

NASDAQ DZSI opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. DZS has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $386.89 million, a PE ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average is $14.28.

DZS ( NASDAQ:DZSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). DZS had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $91.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DZS will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DZS by 34.1% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,753,000 after buying an additional 398,545 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of DZS by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,083,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,027,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DZS in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of DZS by 6.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Washington CORP increased its holdings in shares of DZS by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 378,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

