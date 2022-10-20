Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NARI. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.78.

Inari Medical stock opened at $71.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -247.59 and a beta of 1.26. Inari Medical has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.04 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $4,182,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,243,180.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $4,182,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,243,180.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $560,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,192,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,632,602.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,942 shares of company stock worth $13,059,078 in the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Inari Medical by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Inari Medical by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 694,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,927,000 after purchasing an additional 81,166 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in Inari Medical by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

