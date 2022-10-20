Peter Barton Hutt Sells 3,539 Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Stock

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2022

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCEGet Rating) Director Peter Barton Hutt sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $21,552.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,581.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CNCE stock opened at $5.92 on Thursday. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $7.37. The company has a market cap of $215.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Concert Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $112,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

