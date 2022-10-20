Peter Barton Hutt Sells 3,539 Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Stock

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) Director Peter Barton Hutt sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $21,552.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,581.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CNCE stock opened at $5.92 on Thursday. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $7.37. The company has a market cap of $215.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concert Pharmaceuticals

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Concert Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $112,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

