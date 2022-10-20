Ana Maria White Sells 170 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.33, for a total value of $24,196.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,369,104.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Ana Maria White also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 1st, Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $28,220.00.
F5 Stock Performance
FFIV opened at $142.40 on Thursday. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.10 and a 52-week high of $249.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.84.
Institutional Trading of F5
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in F5 in the third quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in F5 in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in F5 by 108.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in F5 by 10.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 28,418 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in F5 by 26.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,462 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on FFIV. Citigroup decreased their target price on F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.69.
About F5
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on F5 (FFIV)
- Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
- Cardinal Health Clears Base, But Can It Maintain Uptrend?
- 3 ‘Luxury’ Brands Designed to Beat Inflation
- Is it Time to Take a Ride with Winnebago Stock?
- LVMH’s Diversified Luxury Brand Portfolio is Recession Armor
Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.