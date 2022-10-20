Ana Maria White Sells 170 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.33, for a total value of $24,196.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,369,104.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ana Maria White also recently made the following trade(s):

Get F5 alerts:

On Monday, August 1st, Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $28,220.00.

F5 Stock Performance

FFIV opened at $142.40 on Thursday. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.10 and a 52-week high of $249.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.84.

Institutional Trading of F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.81 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in F5 in the third quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in F5 in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in F5 by 108.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in F5 by 10.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 28,418 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in F5 by 26.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,462 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on FFIV. Citigroup decreased their target price on F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.69.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.