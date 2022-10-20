Charles Cherington Purchases 15,266 Shares of Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) Stock

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) major shareholder Charles Cherington purchased 15,266 shares of Comera Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $25,341.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 634,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,983.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Charles Cherington also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Comera Life Sciences alerts:

On Thursday, October 13th, Charles Cherington bought 10,481 shares of Comera Life Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398.46.

On Thursday, September 29th, Charles Cherington purchased 17,900 shares of Comera Life Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $33,473.00.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Charles Cherington purchased 12,000 shares of Comera Life Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $20,280.00.

Comera Life Sciences Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRA opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.09. Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $11.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Comera Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:CMRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Comera Life Sciences stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.33% of Comera Life Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comera Life Sciences

(Get Rating)

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform, SQore. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous (IV) biologics to subcutaneous (SQ) versions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comera Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comera Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.