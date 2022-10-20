Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.20

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.20 and last traded at $63.68, with a volume of 1851 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Great Southern Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.01 and its 200-day moving average is $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $763.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $58.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Southern Bancorp

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $376,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,624,841.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Treasurer Rex A. Copeland sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $262,878.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,473.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph W. Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $376,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,624,841.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,700 shares of company stock worth $1,106,433 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Great Southern Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,300,000 after buying an additional 32,267 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,168,000 after buying an additional 37,201 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 60.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after buying an additional 51,534 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 5.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 124,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

