Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) CEO Sells $25,639.74 in Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) CEO Peter Salzmann sold 2,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $25,639.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 997,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peter Salzmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 28th, Peter Salzmann sold 1,605 shares of Immunovant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $7,495.35.

On Tuesday, August 30th, Peter Salzmann sold 1,644 shares of Immunovant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $9,584.52.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Peter Salzmann sold 1,528 shares of Immunovant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $6,524.56.

Immunovant Trading Down 0.1 %

IMVT opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.64. Immunovant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $10.13.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMVT. UBS Group lowered shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Immunovant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Immunovant by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Immunovant by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Immunovant by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Immunovant by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Immunovant by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

