Jourdan Resources (CVE:JOR) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Jourdan Resources Inc. (CVE:JOR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 494,604 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 467,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Jourdan Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$15.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07.

About Jourdan Resources

(Get Rating)

Jourdan Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium, molybdenum, and other mineral properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite Project located in Quebec.

Featured Stories

