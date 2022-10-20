Rapid7’s (RPD) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RPD. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.19.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of RPD stock opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.17. Rapid7 has a one year low of $38.36 and a one year high of $145.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 103.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 37.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 35.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

