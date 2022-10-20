Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Shares Down 0.8%

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) fell 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.99 and last traded at $22.03. 13,691 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,403,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HMC. TheStreet cut shares of Honda Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Honda Motor Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average is $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Honda Motor

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $29.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.91 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 5.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at $610,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Honda Motor by 3,058.0% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Honda Motor by 4.5% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

Featured Articles

