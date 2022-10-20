Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.75.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO opened at $64.69 on Wednesday. Southern has a 1 year low of $60.71 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.21 and a 200-day moving average of $73.74.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,855 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 93.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

