Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.77 and last traded at $25.82. Approximately 17,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,060,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Archaea Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Archaea Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -46.85 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archaea Energy

Archaea Energy ( NYSE:LFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.33). Archaea Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $77.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Archaea Energy Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

About Archaea Energy

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

