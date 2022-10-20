Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Trading Up 22.2%

Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSE:MIN – Get Rating) shares rose 22.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 183,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 96,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Excelsior Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.82.

Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C($1.74) million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Excelsior Mining Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Excelsior Mining

Excelsior Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper oxide and sulfide mineralization with associated molybdenum. It holds a 100% interest in the Gunnison copper project covering an area of approximately 9,560 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona; and the Johnson Camp Mine located in Arizona.

