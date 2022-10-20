PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Trading Down 0.7%

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.61 and last traded at $56.61. Approximately 66 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 132,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.18 and its 200 day moving average is $67.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTPZ. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter valued at $11,480,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 39,672.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 46,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 46,814 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 41,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

