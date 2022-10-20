Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Trading Down 11.1%

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 122,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 55,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Benton Resources Stock Up 5.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.28 million and a PE ratio of -1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 5.57.

About Benton Resources

(Get Rating)

Benton Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. It has a diversified property portfolio of gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, and lithium assets. The company is advancing projects in Ontario, including flagship Far Lake Copper project located west of Thunder Bay, Ontario, as well as projects, such as the Abernethy, the Armit Lake, the Forester Lake, the Hele, and the Iron Duke projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benton Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benton Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.