Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.83. 4,573 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 279,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.60.
Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.
