Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.83. 4,573 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 279,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFGP. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in Micro Focus International by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 378,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 75,840 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 40.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Micro Focus International by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

