StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $35.00 to $31.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, StepStone Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.25.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

StepStone Group stock opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.26. StepStone Group has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $55.19.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $190.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.52 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Equities analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 5,132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

