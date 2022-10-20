James P. Girard Sells 12,460 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $237.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The stock has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.14%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $2,536,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.5% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 30.8% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 530.0% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

