The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Major Shareholder Acquires $29,310.00 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.18 per share, with a total value of $23,344.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 300 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $8,562.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $40.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.09. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $34.34 and a 12 month high of $56.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 29.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 47.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

