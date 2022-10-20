Robert W. Baird Reiterates Outperform Rating for Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.63.

VRNS stock opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average of $32.09. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $41,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 311.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,046,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,765,000 after acquiring an additional 78,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

