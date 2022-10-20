Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given Outperform Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their outperform rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $220.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on ZS. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $235.16.
Zscaler Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of ZS stock opened at $148.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $125.12 and a twelve month high of $376.11.
Insider Transactions at Zscaler
In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,111.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,111.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $13,755,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,217,542.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
