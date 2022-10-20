Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Price Target Cut to CHF 300 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 310 to CHF 300 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 306 to CHF 303 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 320 to CHF 310 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 384 to CHF 367 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 214 to CHF 206 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $309.33.

Sika Stock Performance

Sika stock opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.02. Sika has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $41.94.

Sika Company Profile

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

